Fmr LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,163,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,718,823 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,633,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,799. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

