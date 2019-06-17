Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $108,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Freshpet by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Freshpet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.47 and a beta of 1.22. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $2,652,220.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $992,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,780 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

