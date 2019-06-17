Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DowDuPont by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DowDuPont by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in DowDuPont by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DowDuPont from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DowDuPont to $192.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $198.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $75.08 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

