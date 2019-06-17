Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 610.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

In other news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405 shares of company stock valued at $721,128 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

