Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $587,143. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.28 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

