Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 34,315 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $59,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $305.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

