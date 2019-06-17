Gladstone Land Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.25 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/gladstone-land-corp-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-nasdaqland.html.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.