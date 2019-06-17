GNC (NYSE:GNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NYSE GNC opened at $1.50 on Monday. GNC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GNC had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GNC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GNC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GNC by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GNC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

