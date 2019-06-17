Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,062 ($26.94).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOG. HSBC downgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,825 ($23.85) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of LON:GOG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,980 ($25.87). 105,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93.

In related news, insider David Brown sold 5,380 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13), for a total value of £107,600 ($140,598.46).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

