Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $573,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,108,453.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $195,275.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,970 shares of company stock worth $12,873,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

