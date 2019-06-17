Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is International Value Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

International Value Advisers LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.3% of International Value Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $144,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

