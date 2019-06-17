Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Buys $4,974,094.96 in Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 347,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GES stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Buys $4,974,094.96 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/guess-inc-nyseges-ceo-buys-4974094-96-in-stock.html.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.