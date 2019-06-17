GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $2.28 Million in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 0.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 547.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

