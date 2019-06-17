GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,495.7% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 125,010 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

