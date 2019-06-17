GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 816,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,383,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 634,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

