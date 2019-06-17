Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.15 ($52.50).

ETR:DRI opened at €27.36 ($31.81) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €25.90 ($30.12) and a one year high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

