Hawkeye Capital Management LLC Invests $14.10 Million in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Stock

Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 296,600 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,000. CBS comprises 20.2% of Hawkeye Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in CBS by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CBS by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CBS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 472,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBS. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

NYSE:CBS opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

