Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of HEB opened at $5.08 on Friday. Hemispherx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

