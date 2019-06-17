Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,625,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,350 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259 in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

