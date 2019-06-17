Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,642,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Pope Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,179,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

