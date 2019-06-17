Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $137,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,659 shares of company stock worth $2,383,456. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/holderness-investments-co-lowers-holdings-in-qorvo-inc-nasdaqqrvo.html.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.