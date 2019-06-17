Holderness Investments Co. Takes $216,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $378,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,524.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $996,246.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,279 shares of company stock valued at $66,048,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

