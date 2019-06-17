Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,275 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $245.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,133. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

