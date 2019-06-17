Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,709. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $120.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

