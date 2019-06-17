Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 322,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,327,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

