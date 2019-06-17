Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 369.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,334,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $51,112,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,597 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $33,237,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $35,789,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $19.03 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other Huntsman news, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

