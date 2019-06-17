Hydrogen Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Token Store, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Token Store, DEx.top, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

