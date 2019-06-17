IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 44,429 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Vistra Energy accounts for 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

In other Vistra Energy news, SVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 1,775 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $44,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 1,198 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $30,321.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock worth $507,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

