Insider Buying: McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,380.

Christopher Tiernan Seaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McCoy Global alerts:

On Monday, May 27th, Christopher Tiernan Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of McCoy Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

TSE MCB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. McCoy Global Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on McCoy Global from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/insider-buying-mccoy-global-inc-tsemcb-director-acquires-25000-shares-of-stock.html.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.