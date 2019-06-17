International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,892 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock worth $1,217,219 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $148.79 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

