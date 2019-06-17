Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

