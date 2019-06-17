Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.00

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 62485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 247,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 413,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

