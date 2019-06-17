iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 8.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $70,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.80 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-batsefav-stake-boosted-by-merit-financial-group-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.