iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Increased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,671,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,014,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,170 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,525,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,930,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $42.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

