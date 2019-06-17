iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,847,000 after buying an additional 1,312,326 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,117,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,882,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,202,000 after purchasing an additional 301,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,595,000 after purchasing an additional 411,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

