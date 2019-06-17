iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $151.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

