iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Lifted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 243.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,130,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.33 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

