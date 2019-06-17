iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,619 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

