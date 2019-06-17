Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $443.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

