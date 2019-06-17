Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 161,529 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $23.77 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

