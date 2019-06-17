KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

UFS opened at C$58.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$46.14 and a 12 month high of C$70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

