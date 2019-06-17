Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Stake Decreased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,794 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $268,390 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

