KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Position Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

