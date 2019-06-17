L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. L3 Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,214,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,755,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $246.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $158.76 and a 1 year high of $259.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

