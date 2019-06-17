Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-has-2-57-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-nysearcaijh.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.