Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Leggett & Platt also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $37.39 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,540,000 after acquiring an additional 158,966 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

