LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) & Levi Strauss & Co. (OTCMKTS:LEVI) Critical Contrast

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LI NING CO LTD/ADR and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LI NING CO LTD/ADR $1.31 billion 1.88 $76.24 million N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $5.58 billion 1.51 $283.14 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than LI NING CO LTD/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LI NING CO LTD/ADR and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LI NING CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 7.92% 50.02% 13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LI NING CO LTD/ADR and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LI NING CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $25.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than LI NING CO LTD/ADR.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats LI NING CO LTD/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LI NING CO LTD/ADR

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; badminton equipment under the Kason brand name; and sports fashion products under the Lotto brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 6,262 LI-NING brand conventional stores, flagship stores, factory outlets, and discount stores; and 173 LI-NING YOUNG stores. Li Ning Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

