Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 78,765 Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 924,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,402,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.79 per share, with a total value of $47,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,624.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 78,765 Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/lombard-odier-asset-management-usa-corp-buys-shares-of-78765-papa-johns-intl-inc-nasdaqpzza.html.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.