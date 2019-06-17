Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,280,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $285.26 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $288.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

