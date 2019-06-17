Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,734,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $212.34 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

WARNING: “Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/lowe-brockenbrough-co-inc-takes-position-in-ishares-north-american-tech-software-etf-batsigv.html.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.